CD Projekt Red Launches Single-Player Expansion GWENT: Rogue Mage

CD Projekt Red released a brand new single-player expansion for GWENT this week as we now have GWENT: Rogue Mage. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a stand-alone experience based on the digital card game, which itself is based on The Witcher series of games. The game was previously known under the working title Project Golden Nekker, with the premise of it being set hundreds of years before Geralt and other witchers were roaming the Continent. Specifically when the Conjunction of the Spheres was in full force and brought endless monsters into the world for people to contend with. We have more info on it below as the game is available right now on PC via GOG and Steam, macOS on Macs equipped with the M1 chip and above, and for mobile on iOS and Android.

Mankind needed a chance to fight back their onslaught to survive. Follow the footsteps of a young and ambitious mage, Alzur, and his companion, Lily, who embark on a dangerous quest to create a living weapon that will eradicate the monster threat once and for all. GWENT: Rogue Mage's gameplay combines the best elements of roguelike, deckbuilding, and strategy games with the unique mechanics of GWENT card battles. As Alzur himself, players must make their way across a perilous land, fighting their way to reach legendary monsters and harvest precious mutagens to fuel their experiments. The challenges they'll come to face along the way will require the skillful use of powerful spells and combat resources represented by a vast arsenal of hundreds of cards. These can be further upgraded to become even stronger, as well as chained into combos for devastating results. Progressing through the adventure will offer players a chance to earn legendary treasures, unlock achievements, and climb online leaderboards, as well as customize the game's difficulty with dozens of modifiers.