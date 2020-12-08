CD Projekt Red Releases The Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Trailer

As we inch closer to the currently set release date for Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has decided to release a launch trailer for the game. It looks like the game will finally meet the new target release date of December 10th, 2020, now that there are people doing reviews for the game. (Which, by the way, we have yet to receive ours yet, along with many other sites and outlets. We hope to review it when it's finally released.) But to tide everyone over for the remaining two days, the company has put out a new story trailer that gives just a little more insight into the protagonist character V which you'll be playing as, and how exactly he got wrapped up in everything. All to the tune of the song "Never Fade Away" by P. T. Adamczyk & Olga Jankowska, performed by the fictional band Samurai from the game. In fact, you can hear the complete track down at the bottom in case you dig it in the trailer.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character's cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you. Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City. Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth. Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.