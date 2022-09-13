Celesteela Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2022

New Ultra Beasts are out in Pokémon GO! Kartana and Celesteela are in Tier Five raids just in time for tomorrow's Raid Hour and this week's upcoming Test Your Mettle event. Kartana and Celesteela will be regional, but players will be able to access them out-of-region through remote raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Celesteela, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Celesteela's 100% IVs in Pokémon GO.

Top Celesteela Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Celesteela counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Celesteela with efficiency.

Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Victini: Quick Attack, V Create

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Celesteela can be defeated with three trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Celesteela cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Celesteela will have a CP of 1772 in normal weather conditions and 2216 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!