Celesteela Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Ultra Beast Global Arrival

The end of November 2022 is all about Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GO. Nihilego is back in Tier Five raids for the rest of the month and the other Ultra Beasts that have been released so far will be featured during a special event for Thanksgiving weekend. Ultra Beasts: Arrival will begin with in-person events in the UK and Los Angeles on Saturday before it goes global on Sunday. Be sure to stay tuned to our Pokémon GO raid guides this weekend in order to take on all of the available Ultra Beasts. This guide will teach Trainers how to take down Celesteela.

Top Celesteela Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Celesteela counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Celesteela with efficiency.

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Chandelure: Incinerate, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Celesteela can be defeated with three trainers. A duo is possible but is excessively difficult. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Celesteela cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Celesteela will have a CP of 1772 in normal weather conditions and 2216 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!