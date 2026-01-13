Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Celestial Return, Metaphor Games

Celestial Return Reveals Spring 2026 Release Window

New narrative RPG Celestial Return has released a new trailer this morning, confirming the game will arrive sometime this Spring

Article Summary Celestial Return gets a Spring 2026 release window, with a brand new trailer showing gameplay and story beats.

This narrative RPG mixes cosmic horror and sci-fi, putting dice at the heart of every choice and conflict.

Play as Detective Howard navigating Netherveil City's decay, corruption, and supernatural threats.

Dice are currency, weapons, and fate in a world shaped by player decisions and branching narratives.

Indie game developer Metaphor Games and publisher Shoreline Games dropped a new trailer for Celestial Return, confirming its new release window. This new narrative-driven RPG, where dice are everything to you as a mechanic, has been teased for several months now, but this is the first time the team has really confirmed they have a planned timeframe for launch. Enjoy the latest trailer here as there's still a free demo of the game available on Steam.

Celestial Return

Celestial Return is a story-rich, boldly stylized sci-fi adventure where dice are your bullets, your bribes, and your last breath. Don the well-worn loafers of Detective Howard, a man with nothing left to lose, as he traverses the neon-washed streets of the decaying Netherveil City, where its corpses are clawing back to life and horrors loom in the shadows. You will investigate a string of suicides that reek of cosmic horror and corporate corruption, where your only tools are your rusted badge, a loud-mouthed sentient rose, and a pocketful of stolen dice.

Doomed Gameplay Loop: Earn and spend your dice while leveling up your own personality, to gain the edge needed to survive conversational combat. It's sometimes violent, but always desperate.

Earn and spend your dice while leveling up your own personality, to gain the edge needed to survive conversational combat. It's sometimes violent, but always desperate. Simple Currency: Dice aren't just tools. They're oxygen. Earn 'em, spend 'em, lose 'em. Hoard them too long, and opportunities vanish. Roll recklessly, and resources burn.

Dice aren't just tools. They're oxygen. Earn 'em, spend 'em, lose 'em. Hoard them too long, and opportunities vanish. Roll recklessly, and resources burn. Welcome the Crossroads: Discover a vast sci-fi story, rich with twists, turns, mind-bending crossroads, and a branching narrative fully shaped by your decisions.

Discover a vast sci-fi story, rich with twists, turns, mind-bending crossroads, and a branching narrative fully shaped by your decisions. Sounds & Visuals to Bleed For: Immerse yourself in a completely hand-drawn world where manga's precision meets the raw nerve of American comics

Immerse yourself in a completely hand-drawn world where manga's precision meets the raw nerve of American comics Choices Matter: Your choices are the weapons and your mind the battlefield. Decide the outcome with each small step. Just remember: Intelligence picks locks in silence. Virtue pleads for mercy. Foolishness laughs at the abyss.

