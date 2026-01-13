Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Celestial Return, Metaphor Games
Celestial Return Reveals Spring 2026 Release Window
New narrative RPG Celestial Return has released a new trailer this morning, confirming the game will arrive sometime this Spring
Article Summary
- Celestial Return gets a Spring 2026 release window, with a brand new trailer showing gameplay and story beats.
- This narrative RPG mixes cosmic horror and sci-fi, putting dice at the heart of every choice and conflict.
- Play as Detective Howard navigating Netherveil City's decay, corruption, and supernatural threats.
- Dice are currency, weapons, and fate in a world shaped by player decisions and branching narratives.
Indie game developer Metaphor Games and publisher Shoreline Games dropped a new trailer for Celestial Return, confirming its new release window. This new narrative-driven RPG, where dice are everything to you as a mechanic, has been teased for several months now, but this is the first time the team has really confirmed they have a planned timeframe for launch. Enjoy the latest trailer here as there's still a free demo of the game available on Steam.
Celestial Return
Celestial Return is a story-rich, boldly stylized sci-fi adventure where dice are your bullets, your bribes, and your last breath. Don the well-worn loafers of Detective Howard, a man with nothing left to lose, as he traverses the neon-washed streets of the decaying Netherveil City, where its corpses are clawing back to life and horrors loom in the shadows. You will investigate a string of suicides that reek of cosmic horror and corporate corruption, where your only tools are your rusted badge, a loud-mouthed sentient rose, and a pocketful of stolen dice.
- Doomed Gameplay Loop: Earn and spend your dice while leveling up your own personality, to gain the edge needed to survive conversational combat. It's sometimes violent, but always desperate.
- Simple Currency: Dice aren't just tools. They're oxygen. Earn 'em, spend 'em, lose 'em. Hoard them too long, and opportunities vanish. Roll recklessly, and resources burn.
- Welcome the Crossroads: Discover a vast sci-fi story, rich with twists, turns, mind-bending crossroads, and a branching narrative fully shaped by your decisions.
- Sounds & Visuals to Bleed For: Immerse yourself in a completely hand-drawn world where manga's precision meets the raw nerve of American comics
- Choices Matter: Your choices are the weapons and your mind the battlefield. Decide the outcome with each small step. Just remember: Intelligence picks locks in silence. Virtue pleads for mercy. Foolishness laughs at the abyss.