Maximum Games Announces Partnership With Magic Fish Studio

This week, Maximum Games announced they have formed a new partnership with Magic Fish Studio for an unannounced game. The announcement was pretty brief as the company has absolutely nothing to show anyone at the moment, but they did let everyone know that the game (which at the moment has no formal title) would be a horror game. What's more, they have revealed it will be released sometime in 2021, more likely at the end of the year, but no window has been confirmed either. Most likely due to COVID-19 still being an issue and leaving a lot of things in the air. Here are a few quotes from the announcement.

"We are excited to be partnering with Maximum Games on our latest game and are looking forward to revealing more in the next few months," said Fan Yu, CEO at Magic Fish Studio. "We couldn't be more thrilled to have joined the talented developers at Magic Fish on their latest project," said Christina Seelye founder and CEO of Maximum Games. "This is the first of several announcements to come so stay tuned for more information soon!"

Maximum Games have has their hands on a few interesting titles the past couple of years, primarily working with Focus Home Interactive on GreedFall and The Surge 2. But have also produced WRC 8 as well as Warhammer: Chaosbane. Magic Fish Studio is based in China, and right now all we can dig up on them is that they're currently developing a PlayStation China Hero Project-sponsored title called In Nightmare. So it makes a little sense why Maximum would partner with them on a horror title since that seems to be their jam. We're guessing we won't hear much more about this until probably Fall 2021, so we'll keep an eye out for more developments.