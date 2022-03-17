Chansey Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2022

The Festival of Colors event has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. Therian Forme Tornadus is in Tier Five raids with its Shiny now released while Mega Lopunny returns to Mega Raids to usher in spring. Let's take a look at the Tier Three raid bosses, which players can generally defeat as solo trainers. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Chansey which is currently featured as a Tier Three raid boss in Pokémon GO.

Top Chansey Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Chansey counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Focus Blast)

Mega Lopunny (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Gallade (Low Kick, Close Combat)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Chansey with efficiency.

Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast)

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Terrakion (Zen Headbutt, Sacred Sword)

Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

Heracross (Counter, Close Combat)

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Regigigas (Fighting-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Focus Blast)

Darkrai (Snarl, Focus Blast)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Chansey can be defeated by solo players. Be careful, though, as it has higher HP than most Pokémon in the game. if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to go in with two trainers.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the most effective way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Chansey can currently be encountered in raids in its Shiny form. Chansey's Shiny rate is likely set to the "rare spawn" rate of one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!