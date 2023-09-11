Posted in: Forza, Forza Motorsport, Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Turn 10 Studios, Xbox Game Studios

Check Out The First Few Races For Forza Motorsport

The devs behind Forza Motorsport have released a new video this week, showing off the initial tracks you'll race in the game.

Turn 10 Studios, along with Xbox Game Studios, have released a new video this morning for Forza Motorsport, showing off the first few races. You get about 18 minutes worth of footage from the game's developmental build, which, to be real, looks pretty great so far. They take you to the U.S. and Japan at the start, then dive into the customization for you and whatever cars you choose as you run practice laps before heading into your third race against real competition. Plus you get to see a few cars in action, including the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, the 2023 No.01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R, the 2019 Subaru STI S209, the 2018 Honda Civic Type R, the 2018 Ford Mustang GT, and the 2018 Honda Civic Type R. You can enjoy the video below, along with a snippet of the latest info they released on Xbox Wire today. Forza Motorsport will be released on October 10.

"The first time you start up Forza Motorsport, you will have the chance to adjust several game settings like your preferred driving assists, accessibility options, and PC graphics settings. The opening races of the game include an Open Practice lap at Maple Valley behind the wheel of the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and the last two laps of an endurance race at Hakone, where you will experience the stunning 2023 No. 01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R. Players can start their Forza Motorsport journey anywhere in the game. After the opening races, you can immediately jump into the modes you want to play, whether it's the Builders Cup Career Mode, Featured Multiplayer, Free Play, or Rivals."

"We've curated the Builders Cup Intro Series to ease you into the game and get you ready to compete. This can be seen in the starter car and track combos, as well as the pace we introduce new mechanics like Open Practice. Starter cars include the 2019 Subaru STI S209, the 2018 Honda Civic Type R, and the 2018 Ford Mustang GT. Pick carefully because you will level, build, and race your chosen car across the Grand Oak Club Circuit, Mugello Club Circuit, and Kyalami GP Circuit. The Builders Cup Intro Series introduces you to our new car leveling and building systems. In-between each race, upgrade your car with new unlocked performance parts and tuning. You will see a new spider graph that helps you understand the balance in your car build. Before returning to the track, you can adjust the race options, including Drivatar difficulty and race rules, which influence damage settings, rewind availability, and the penalties enforced."

