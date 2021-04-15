Check Out The Latest Console Trailer For Beautiful Desolation

Untold Tales has released a new trailer this morning for Beautiful Desolation, along with info on the game's console release date. The game has already been out for over a year on PC and has been doing pretty well so far, but now the devs are taking the game to consoles as both Nintendo Switch and PS4 players will be able to get into the action. The game has you playing as a complete stranger in a post-apocalyptic African landscape that has been ravaged and reshaped by strange alien technology. You'll need to make your way around and make some pretty interesting choices with a sci-fi twist to find out what's going on in this place and keep the piece, to a degree, while meeting strange characters and keeping the peace. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game as it will be released on May 28th, 2021.

You are flung into a futuristic, alternate-reality South Africa dominated by advanced alien technology that's both revered and reviled. Explore, solve puzzles, make key dialogue choices and be prepared to face tough decisions in a sci-fi setting left pretty much untouched by other games. From thriving African sci-fi villages to crumbling tropical cities. Mutated forests and bone-dry ocean beds – all beautifully rendered in 2D isometric art. Humanity as you know it has been reshaped, something most evident from the characters in Beautiful Desolation. Technology and sentient life have become totally blurred. Religious zealot mechs run rife. Humans willingly stripped of their flesh for immortality. Trans-humanistic tribes warring for power. And ruthless alien-like hunter mercenaries roaming the grasslands – to name but a few. Meet and interact with over 40 unique and bizarre characters, each fully voiced by authentic African voice actors, with thousands of lines of dialogue and multiple conversation paths. Additionally, CGI cutscenes are strewn throughout the story to bring you even closer to this enthralling sci-fi world and its characters.