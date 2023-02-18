Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator Releases On February 23rd Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator will finally be released for PC and all three major consoles on February 23rd.

Nacon and French studio Cyanide revealed this past week that Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator will finally be released on February 23rd. being heavily promoted as a game that features the Michelin Guide, the game takes you through the steps of actually starting up and running a high-quality restaurant, with you as the marquee chef people have come to try the food of. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below before it's released for PC and all three major consoles next week.

"Choose and customize dozens of kitchen components (cooking surfaces, food processors, ovens, etc.) to build your dream kitchen! Before firing up your burners, organize your team and manage your suppliers to obtain premium ingredients that would impress the most demanding of gourmets. Track your finances and predict how busy you will be so you are not overwhelmed by the dinner rush! Are you more of a bœuf bourguignon or cacio e pepe type of chef? Build your menu around classic dishes from French, Italian, and international cuisine! Are you looking to go beyond just basic recipes? Improve them and take them to new gastronomic heights!"

"Adapt your menu to the seasons and your customers' expectations to make a name for yourself. Your cooking and management skills will be put to the test during each service. Your team will provide invaluable help for satisfying your demanding customers. Manage the cutting, cooking, and all the preparation, right up to plating, where you can add your creative touch. Learn how to keep your customers loyal and grow your restaurant. Learn new recipes and refine your cooking skills. Do you want to become the neighborhood's favorite hotspot, or will you pursue fine dining and ultimately earn a prestigious star from the Michelin Guide?"