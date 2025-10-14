Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chess Arena, Millions of Monsters

Chess Arena Announces New Closed Beta With Latest Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the 40-player real-time chess battle royale game Chess Arena, as the game will launch a Closed Beta

Article Summary Chess Arena unveils a new trailer and opens Steam pre-registration for its upcoming Closed Beta.

Battle against 39 other players in a real-time chess battle royale set on a massive chessboard arena.

Select from eight champions, each with three unique abilities, for varied tactical gameplay options.

Compete on global leaderboards, enjoy social features, and join special events in a fantasy chess universe.

Indie game developer and publisher Millions of Monsters dropped a new trailer today for Chess Arena while confirming the game is getting a Closed Beta. First off, the trailer here shows off more of the strategic and chaotic battles you'll have as chess pieces fighting each other on a 40-player battlefield, as the real-time chess battle royale game will challenge you in multiple ways to be the last piece standing. Meanwhile, they have opened up pre-registrations for a Closed Beta on Steam, which will run from October 25 until November 2. Enjoy the trailer!

Chess Arena

40-player real-time chess battle royale on a massive chessboard. Outplay enemies with chess tactics and game-changing ability kits. Master the chaos as the storm closes in to be the last King standing! The same pieces as classic chess, but they move in real-time. Master tactical positioning and timing. Fork, check, and pin, but also dodge, bait, and weave. Attack and defend, but with multiple pieces at once. Play as a chess champion with game-changing abilities, wreaking destruction, chaos, deception, or control on the battlefield.

Ability depth multiplies with chess tactics to create an unreachable skill ceiling. Embrace chess with a competitive battle royale twist. 40 Kings start on a massive map. Grow stronger by defeating other players and PvE challenges. Fights erupt unpredictably, ranging from 1v1 duels to 5-man brawls. The storm gradually tightens the space, forcing epic conflicts that leave only one player as the last King standing.

40-player battle royale in a massive, multi-biome arena

Eight champions with three abilities each (passive, basic, ultimate)

Rich social features (proximity chat, text chat, emoting)

User profile with rich game stats

Leaderboards of all shapes and sizes

Surprise, limited-time game modes

Vibrant Discord scene with rich event calendar (tournaments, scrims)

A whole new fantasy chess universe waiting to be revealed

