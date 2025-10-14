Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chess Arena, Millions of Monsters
Chess Arena Announces New Closed Beta With Latest Trailer
Check out the latest trailer for the 40-player real-time chess battle royale game Chess Arena, as the game will launch a Closed Beta
Article Summary
- Chess Arena unveils a new trailer and opens Steam pre-registration for its upcoming Closed Beta.
- Battle against 39 other players in a real-time chess battle royale set on a massive chessboard arena.
- Select from eight champions, each with three unique abilities, for varied tactical gameplay options.
- Compete on global leaderboards, enjoy social features, and join special events in a fantasy chess universe.
Indie game developer and publisher Millions of Monsters dropped a new trailer today for Chess Arena while confirming the game is getting a Closed Beta. First off, the trailer here shows off more of the strategic and chaotic battles you'll have as chess pieces fighting each other on a 40-player battlefield, as the real-time chess battle royale game will challenge you in multiple ways to be the last piece standing. Meanwhile, they have opened up pre-registrations for a Closed Beta on Steam, which will run from October 25 until November 2. Enjoy the trailer!
Chess Arena
40-player real-time chess battle royale on a massive chessboard. Outplay enemies with chess tactics and game-changing ability kits. Master the chaos as the storm closes in to be the last King standing! The same pieces as classic chess, but they move in real-time. Master tactical positioning and timing. Fork, check, and pin, but also dodge, bait, and weave. Attack and defend, but with multiple pieces at once. Play as a chess champion with game-changing abilities, wreaking destruction, chaos, deception, or control on the battlefield.
Ability depth multiplies with chess tactics to create an unreachable skill ceiling. Embrace chess with a competitive battle royale twist. 40 Kings start on a massive map. Grow stronger by defeating other players and PvE challenges. Fights erupt unpredictably, ranging from 1v1 duels to 5-man brawls. The storm gradually tightens the space, forcing epic conflicts that leave only one player as the last King standing.
- 40-player battle royale in a massive, multi-biome arena
- Eight champions with three abilities each (passive, basic, ultimate)
- Rich social features (proximity chat, text chat, emoting)
- User profile with rich game stats
- Leaderboards of all shapes and sizes
- Surprise, limited-time game modes
- Vibrant Discord scene with rich event calendar (tournaments, scrims)
- A whole new fantasy chess universe waiting to be revealed