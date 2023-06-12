Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BadRez Games, Checkmate Showdown, indie games, ManaVoid Entertainment

Chess Comes To Fighting Games In Checkmate Showdown

Checkmate Showdown brings all of the competition and excitement of a fighting game to the to the competition and excitement of chess.

Indie game developer and publisher ManaVoid Entertainment, along with BadRez Games, announced Checkmate Showdown over the weekend. The game will bring all of the excitement of a fighting title to the long-standing game of chess, inspired by all of the recent chessboxing matches you've seen Twitch streamers do recently. Enjoy the trailer below as the devs have launched a Kickstarter to get funding before we learn anything about a release date.

"Inspired by the rising popularity of chessboxing, competitive chess streaming, and the new golden age of fighting games, Checkmate Showdown is an online multiplayer competitive game mixing the strategical elegance of chess with the fast-paced execution of fighting games. Through its innovative dual-leveled gameplay, it will truly challenge players to a competition of mind and spirit. Developed by a team of passionate fighting game players, Checkmate Showdown will feature the standard elements all fighting game enthusiasts expect with a robust combo system and a tight-knit combat approach that rewards skill over button mashing."

True Test of Strategy & Skill: Checkmate Showdown will require the player to master a broad set of skills to become the best. Learn strategies for the board and elaborate combos for the fights to make your way to the top.

Checkmate Showdown will require the player to master a broad set of skills to become the best. Learn strategies for the board and elaborate combos for the fights to make your way to the top. Tactical Fighting Decision-Making: As each chess piece corresponds to a fighting game archetype, the choice of attacking with one or the other will be crucial. Strategize on the board but stay flexible as you'll never know which type of fighter might come your way!

As each chess piece corresponds to a fighting game archetype, the choice of attacking with one or the other will be crucial. Strategize on the board but stay flexible as you'll never know which type of fighter might come your way! Strong competition system: Checkmate Showdown is made by a team of hardcore fighting game enthusiasts who understand the importance of competition in fighting games. The game aims to feature the most up-to-date matchmaking technology and balancing to allow for friendly (or not!) competition.

Checkmate Showdown is made by a team of hardcore fighting game enthusiasts who understand the importance of competition in fighting games. The game aims to feature the most up-to-date matchmaking technology and balancing to allow for friendly (or not!) competition. Community at Heart: Based in the center of Montreal, the development team thrives from its proximity to the local fighting game community. The game is made by fighting game enthusiasts for fighting game enthusiasts.

