ChessFinity Announces Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

ChessFinity is getting a free demo for Steam Next fest, giving you a chance to experience their modified version of chess

Article Summary Experience ChessFinity with a free demo at Steam Next Fest from February 24 to March 3.

ChessFinity offers modern twists on chess, including 3D play and support for 3+ players.

Customize games with new pieces, board sizes, and play modes like Fischer Random and Mana Chess.

Enjoy chess in multiple dimensions, with local or online multiplayer, and flexible asynchronous play.

Indie game developer and publisher ChessFinity has revealed that their titular game will have a free demo available for Steam Next Fest. The game adds a number of different game mechanics to the classic title, giving you several different ways to use those skills and knowledge of the original. We have a trailer and info here as the demo will be available from February 24 until March 3.

ChessFinity

ChessFinity introduces a modern twist to a classic game. Expanding chess into the third dimension and supporting 3+ players, it offers an array of game modes, player customization options, and online or local multiplayer. Whether you're a chess veteran or new to the game, ChessFinity provides a flexible platform for strategic gameplay. Experience chess across multiple layers with verticality in gameplay. Play in classic 1v1 duels, team-based matches, or even larger free-for-all games in local or online multiplayer. ChessFinity gives you new dimensions—literally and figuratively—to explore.

Enjoy standard chess or explore different modes, including Fischer Random (Chess960). Classic chess remains central, but players can engage in new challenges through a variety of pre-set variants. ChessFinity allows you to modify key elements of the game. Adjust board dimensions, toggle obstacles, or set custom starting positions. You can even introduce unique pieces with specialised movements, offering players control over their chess experience. Every match can be customised to suit different preferences and playstyles.

In Mana Chess, each turn introduces a new layer of strategy. Players draw chess piece cards from a deck and spend mana to place them onto the board, adding an element of unpredictability akin to card games. This mode combines traditional chess tactics with the excitement of a deck-building game. Don't have time for a live game? ChessFinity supports asynchronous play, allowing you to take your moves when it's convenient. All game modes include this option, so you can enjoy a more flexible gaming experience.

