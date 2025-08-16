Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: aardman, Chicken Run: Eggstraction

Chicken Run: Eggstraction Confirmed For Late October Release

After being revealed to the public a couple of months ago, Chicken Run: Eggstraction has a release date set for late October

Article Summary Chicken Run: Eggstraction launches in late October with a brand new top-down heist adventure.

Try the limited-time demo on Steam for a sneak peek at the eggstra stealth action gameplay.

Embark on daring missions to save chickens from five fortified farms with local co-op support.

Features voice talent from Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and writing by Larry Rickard.

Outright Games and animation studio Aardman have confirmed the official release date for Chicken Run: Eggstraction, as the game arrives this October. First off, along with a new trailer, the team has released a limited-time demo on Steam for you to try out so you get a sense of how the top-down heist game based in the Chicken Run universe will play. But the demo will only be available until August 18, as they want to prepare you for the full release happening on October 24 for PC and all three major consoles.

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

Chicken Run: Eggstraction follows the film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, with an exciting new story that continues the adventures of its feathered heroes as they work to save chickens from the evil nugget industry, where chicken-kind is still in danger! Take control of the Chicken Run characters, and embark on a mission to infiltrate five fortified farms and liberate the captive chickens. But beware, there are plenty of eggstra security measures in place that players will need to overcome to lead these fowl to freedom. From avoiding watchful security cameras and hawkeyed humans to hiding in traffic cones, players will be tested on their stealth, skills and strategy. Equipped for up to two players in local co-op, players can tackle this high-octane adventure alone, or team up with a friend to hatch a plan for success.

Reprising their roles from Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Bella Ramsey and Josie Sedgwick-Davies return to voice Molly and Frizzle in Chicken Run: Eggstraction. Written by Larry Rickard, one of Dawn of the Nugget's contributors, players will discover new loopy poultry villains, along with a surprise cameo from the latest Wallace & Gromit film to spot. Building on the success from Dawn of the Nugget, which garnered millions of views and hit the Global Top 10, Chicken Run: Eggstraction gives fans and families a captivating new story and exciting gameplay, all bound to ruffle some feathers!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!