Chickenauts Confirmed For Early Access Release in March

After being announced just last month, Chickenauts has an Early Access release date, as it will arrive on PC via Steam next month

Article Summary Chickenauts Early Access launches on Steam for PC in March from SneakyBox, Kautki Cave, and Untold Tales.

Companion-based action roguelike lets you blast through an alien mothership with mutated chicken allies.

Mix and mutate pop-culture-inspired chicken companions for unique powers and game-breaking combos.

Fast, randomized runs offer fresh challenges, enemies, loot, and permanent progression each playthrough.

Indie game developers SneakyBox and Kautki Cave, with publisher Untold Tales, have confirmed the Early Access release date for their upcoming title, Chickenauts. The team confirmed that the game will arrived in EA on PC via Steam on March 5, 2026, providing players with a substainable build to enjoy while they work to finish the final product. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Chickenauts

Chickenauts is a companion-based, action roguelike. Blast your way through a massive, randomized alien mothership with an assortment of lethal, mutated chicken companions at your side. It all starts when some goshdarn pesky aliens land right outside your farm and abduct all your chickens to run all sorts of insane genetic experiments on them! Grab your gun and mutated chicken companion of mass destruction to teach these alien scum a lesson about trespassing and private property.

Create unique companions of mass destruction with each run. While teaching alien scum a lesson or two, you'll free, arm, and mutate various chicken companions, equally hell-bent on revenge and destruction. Each chicken companion is inspired by pop-cultural icons and brings very different traits and abilities. With multiple, stacking mutations to pick from along the way, you will create overpowered, game-breaking chickens of mass destruction on each run.

Fast and varied runs deliver short but intense sessions made up of compact, randomized rooms that take under a minute to clear. You'll face multiple chicken abomination enemy types and bosses, ensuring no encounter is the same. Rooms, enemy spawns, plus all mutations, upgrades, and loot drops are all randomized, so each run is unpredictable and encourages experimentation. But failure doesn't mean total defeat. Collected eggs, weapons, and unlocked companions all carry over when you go again.

Short but intense rounds. Each room takes under a minute to clear.

A collection of pop culture-inspired companions with different abilities

Mutate companions with randomized, stacking abilities on each run.

Multiple enemies and boss types

Randomized rooms, enemy spawns, mutations, upgrades, and loot drops

Make progress with each run.

