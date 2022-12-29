Children Of Silentown Set For Mid-January Release

Daedalic Entertainment, along with developers Elf Games and Luna2 Studio, revealed Children Of Silentown is set for a mid-January release. The game is a bit of a dark mystery title, but it got some brilliant artwork going for the design as they have done a brilliant job making the world come alive for what is basically a creepy adventure game. You can find out more about it below as they have released a new developer video for the game ahead of its release on January 11th, 2023.

Accompany Lucy and her friends in this grim, beautifully hand-drawn adventure game by the creators of Little Briar Rose, in collaboration with studio Luna2. Lucy is afraid of the forest, just like any other child: every night, the echoing roars rob her of her sleep. Not even her dreams are a safe place where she could play. People disappearing is nothing uncommon in the village, but this time, Lucy is old enough to investigate on her own. Or so she thinks. Children Of Silentown is a point & click adventure game telling a mysterious and endearing story. Explore the town and its dangerous surroundings, meet its quirky inhabitants, solve puzzles and master minigames. Accompany Lucy on her adventure to get to the bottom of what is haunting the strange Silentown… if you dare.

Explore Silentown in search of hints, but beware: do not enter the forest.

A unique, unsettling 2D art style fitting for a mysterious, dark tale.

Music plays a crucial role, and learning how to sing will help Lucy in times of need.

Combine items to obtain widely unexpected results!

Many quirky characters (and animals!) to interact with. Be nice to them before they disappear.

Play minigames with the other children of the village!

A very mean cat, programmed to mess with Lucy at any given chance.