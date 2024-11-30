Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Children Of The Sun, René Rother

Children Of The Sun Receives New Nightmare Paralysis Update

Devolver Digital recently released a new update for Children Of The Sun, as players can download ther new Nightmare Paralysis content

Article Summary Children of the Sun gets a free update: Nightmare Paralysis with a new horde mode and sniper cultist enemies.

The Girl now reloads by shooting herself, adding strategy to Children of the Sun’s one-bullet gameplay.

Dynamic weather and evolving levels in Nightmare Paralysis enrich the tactical puzzle-shooter experience.

Guide your bullet in a dark revenge saga against the Cult with style and precision in Children of the Sun.

Developer René Rother and publisher Devolver Digital have released a new update for Children of the Sun, as you can download the free Nightmare Paralysis update. The update is totally free and brings with it an all-new challenging horde mode designed to test your grit and The Girl's tele-kill-genetic abilities. You'll be able to send one bullet flying in new directions after it lands a hit, but you need to be precise as you only get one shot at pulling it off for each bullet. We have more info here, and the trailer showing it off, as the content is live.

Nightmare Paralysis

Take on entire platoons of The Cult's brainwashed minions, but watch out for a new enemy that can fire back. The sniper cultist has a bullet with your name on it and will put a premature end to your quest for vengeance if you don't find a way to deal with them. And if you're wondering how The Girl can take on an entire horde of cultists with only one bullet, well, now she can reload: by shooting herself. Nightmare Paralysis also features dynamic weather, levels that shift as you play, and more. This update adds a whole new dimension to Children of the Sun's violent road trip of revenge, and it's available right now on PC, free to everyone who owns the game.

Children of the Sun

Burning with anger, The Girl wages a one-woman war against The Cult, taking them down cultist by cultist, bullet by bullet, until she reaches her true target: The Leader. Along the way she will unravel the dark truth about this mysterious order and the atrocities committed by them in the name of their master. In this tactical third-person puzzle-shooter, you assume control of one bullet, guiding it through increasingly complex and challenging levels to kill cultists, trigger traps, and reshape the environment. Every shot counts, and ruthless precision is rewarded. Taking down The Cult is deeply satisfying; doing it with style even more so.

Tactical sniping, puzzle solving, and light stealth collide in Children of the Sun to create a third-person shooter like no other. You only have a single bullet to complete each level, but you can re-aim on impact, curve around obstacles, accelerate to break through armor, and more to really make that one crucial shot count. Lose yourself in a dark, twisted tale of revenge as you hunt down the nefarious Cult. Children of the Sun accompanies its unique one-bullet action with an evocative, mystery-filled storyline that unravels as you exact your revenge on the people who made your life hell and relentlessly pursue the enigmatic Leader. Children of the Sun is lethally replayable by design. There are multiple solutions to each level, encouraging creativity and experimentation with a satisfying scoring system that rewards accuracy and efficiency. Then, you can check the online leaderboards to see how you stack up against your friends and the rest of the world.

