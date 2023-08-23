Posted in: Board Games, Darrington Press, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: critical role, Queen By Midnight

Darrington Press Releases New Tabletop Title Queen By Midnight

Darrington Press has a new tabletop title out on the market as you can rise to become a ruler before the night is over in Queen By Midnight

Darrington Press, the publishing wing of Critical Role, has released their latest tabletop title as players can get their hands on Queen By Midnight. The game was created by Critical Role producer Kyle Shire, who has made a battle-royale deckbuilding title where you'll need to rely on a bit of cunning, deception, and brute force in order to come out on top. The queen has died, and one of her children must take her place; but which one of you has what it takes to rise above the others and claim it for yourself? We got more info below as the game is currently selling at $70.

"Queen By Midnight is the ultimate battle royale deckbuilding game that puts you in the role of one of six powerful princesses in a magical free-for-all vying to become the new Queen of the Midnight Court. Featuring an intricate Clocktower that spins to face each player on their turn, keeps track of the rounds, presents new cards to buy, and even acts as a dice roller, Queen By Midnight brings game night to a whole new level! Over the course of the game, players take turns buying abilities, casting spells, laying traps, and overpowering their foes with deadly force. When the Clock strikes Midnight, the game is over. If at any point only one player remains, they are the winner! If the game goes to Midnight, then the player with the most Clout plus Health wins!"

"Three years ago, this game was nothing more than a bunch of spreadsheets, documents, and fairly crude prototype materials. It is wonderfully surreal to not only see this game on shelves, but for it to also be the best possible version of itself while it sits on those shelves," said Kyle Shire. "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine this. I am deeply honored and I hope it brings people a lot of joy."

