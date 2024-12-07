Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, genesect, pokemon

Chill Genesect Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

Chill Drive Genesect returns to Tier Five Raids and it can be encountered in its Shiny form. Defeat it using these top counters.

Article Summary Chill Drive Genesect returns to Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO's Dual Destiny Season.

Best counters include Mega Blaziken, Mega Charizard Y, and Shadow Heatran.

Soloing Genesect is possible with optimal counters and weather conditions.

Shiny Genesect's catch rate is boosted, with a 100% IV CP of 1916 or 2395 when boosted.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, have now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the first month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Chill Drive Genesect, Mega Latios, Mega Latias, and Altered Forme Giratina, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Banette and Mega Abomasnow. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Chill Drive Genesect, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Chill Drive Genesect Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Chill Drive Genesect counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Chill Drive Genesect.

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Infernape: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Genesect is a rare Tier Five Raid that can be defeated by solo Trainers with the right counters and weather conditions. However, it would be easier to bring two or three Trainers into the battle with you. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Pokémon featured in Tier Five Raids is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Genesect will have a CP of 1916 in normal weather conditions and 2395 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

