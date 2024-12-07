Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, genesect, pokemon
Chill Genesect Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season
Chill Drive Genesect returns to Tier Five Raids and it can be encountered in its Shiny form. Defeat it using these top counters.
Article Summary
- Chill Drive Genesect returns to Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO's Dual Destiny Season.
- Best counters include Mega Blaziken, Mega Charizard Y, and Shadow Heatran.
- Soloing Genesect is possible with optimal counters and weather conditions.
- Shiny Genesect's catch rate is boosted, with a 100% IV CP of 1916 or 2395 when boosted.
The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, have now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the first month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Chill Drive Genesect, Mega Latios, Mega Latias, and Altered Forme Giratina, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Banette and Mega Abomasnow. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Chill Drive Genesect, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Chill Drive Genesect Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Chill Drive Genesect counters as such:
- Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm
- Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare
- Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Chill Drive Genesect.
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++
- Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Infernape: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Genesect is a rare Tier Five Raid that can be defeated by solo Trainers with the right counters and weather conditions. However, it would be easier to bring two or three Trainers into the battle with you. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Pokémon featured in Tier Five Raids is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Genesect will have a CP of 1916 in normal weather conditions and 2395 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.