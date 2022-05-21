Chivalry 2 Will Be Coming To Steam In Mid-June 2022

Torn Banner Studios and publisher Tripwire Presents announced this week that they will be releasing Chivalry 2 onto Steam in June. The platform was skipped for the Epic Games Store last year, but it looks like the exclusivity has worn off and they will be releasing it on June 12th with all the bells and whistles added to it so far. What's more, the team will be releasing a brand new update called the Tenosian Invasion, which will drop the same day as the Steam release. We have more info on that update for you below.

The Chivalry 2: Tenosian Invasion update will be the largest and most ambitious content update yet for developer Torn Banner Studios. Players can look forward to a bevy of new content including the introduction of the fierce Tenosian faction, new team objective and team deathmatch maps, armory items, weapon skins, and more. For the first time ever, mounted horseback combat comes to the Chivalry franchise, adding a thrilling new way to battle in the genre-defining first-person slasher. Plus, join friends across platforms with the new Console Server Browser.

The new, fully-featured mounted combat system makes players feel as if they are fighting atop a thousand-pound beast of war, including the ability to trample their foes, land devastating front or rear horse kicks, unhorse their opponents with a lance and engage in deep melee combat with grounded or mounted combatants. Experience these four new maps as part of the thrilling Tenosian Invasion: