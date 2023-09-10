Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: football, NFLPA, Wild Card Football

Chris Berman Appears In Latest Wild Card Football Trailer

ESPN's Chris Berman makes an appearance in the latest trailer for Wild Card Football, as he breaks down many aspects coming to the game.

Saber Interactive has released a brand new trailer for their game Wild Card Football, as ESPN's Chris Berman appears to give the game a proper breakdown. The game goes into detail about what is similar and different from regular football titles, going more in-depth over the Wild Card system that you'll experience. This is basically a chance for you to change the game in your favor by choosing certain plays and moves based on the cards you play before each down. Enjoy the trailer as the game will still be released on October 10.

"Combining extreme, 7-on-7 action with bombastic moves, style, and energy, Wild Card Football is an over-the-top, pick-up-and-play video game featuring an authentic roster of hundreds of pro football superstars, including Colin Kaepernick, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, Ja'Marr Chase, Aaron Donald and many more. Mix and match players from your favorite teams to create the ultimate dream squad, customizing everything from logos, uniforms, playbooks, and more. The unique Wild Card system lets you change the course of the action in an instant with special power-ups and rule-breaking abilities across a variety of game modes, including Season play, local multiplayer, and online multiplayer with full crossplay."

Choose from hundreds of genuine pro players, reimagined Playgrounds-style, and assemble the ultimate 7-on-7 gridiron squad. Advance through different challenges and events to unlock new players and other exciting rewards. Play Your Wild Cards: Unleash over 150 Wild Cards to turn the tide in your favor in an instant. Bust out special moves like summoning walls or invisibility, boost your stats at a crucial moment, or play a Rule-Breaker and flip the rules of the game completely.

