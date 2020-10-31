Torchlight III Gets A Special Gear 'N' Goblins Update

Perfect World Entertainment and Echtra Games have released the Gear 'N' Goblins into Torchlight III this week. This is their version of the Halloween event which goes across PC and consoles as well. This update has added a ton of new content including three new Halloween-themed exclusive pets, eight new Legendary items (including two new weapons, and a gear set that provides two new skills) which can be found in Fazeer's Dun'djinn. You also get six new eerie fort decorations for you to spruce things up if you wish. According to the developers, this update also adds quality of life improvements. As well as two new added affixes to Fazeer's Dun'djinn: Anchored and Essential, the ability to buy Respectacles — special items players can use to respec their builds — in town via potion vendors, and a number of bug fixes. You can read more details below along with some fun screenshots.

The three new pets in Torchlight III are the Midnight Cat, Dragonling Spirit, and the Spooky Retriever – can be rescued from dungeons and bosses, and come with a new legendary pet skill, Necropupper. This ability summons two skeletons that last 12 seconds, deal 50% weapon damage and have 50% of your health. These spooky pets will only be available until December, so players will need to track them down before then! The new Ancient Ember gear set, a Relic-focused set, provides two new skills: Imbue Relic, which restores all Relic Energy and resets Relic skill cooldowns, and Earthen Spike, which conjures spikes from the ground that deal 100% weapon damage to a nearby enemy when an Active Relic Skill is activated. Additionally, this update will bring two new weapons to the game. The Sword of the Lost Legion grants a new active skill that allows players to summon a battalion of ghostly skeletons, while the Lightning Baller mace fires a large shock bolt that splinters into smaller shock bolt projectiles. Players looking to deck out their forts to fright and delight their visitors will find that there are six new fort decorations to unlock, as two new fort items have been added to each of three contracts in the multi-tiered contracts progression and reward system that lets players earn Fame and unlock elite items.