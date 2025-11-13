Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard, Pixel Maniacs, PM Studios

ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard Confirmed For Mid-February Launch

After being teased in a few different livestreams in 2025, ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard has been confirmed for launch next February

Article Summary ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard launches in mid-February, bringing new puzzles, story, and expanded mechanics.

Paint walls and droids with the ChromaGun to solve intricate logic puzzles using color-matching magnetism.

Explore parallel universes and master unique physics in a comedic, multiverse-driven puzzle adventure.

Innovative colorblind accessibility features earned ChromaGun 2 the 2025 Horizon Award for technical innovation.

Indie game developer Pixel Maniacs and publisher PM Studios have confirmed the official release date for their upcomign sequel, ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard. The game has been teased a few times over the summer as part of different long livestreams, as the game takes everything from the original and makes vast improvements and expansions with what you can do, wrapped in a new story that branches off the original. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we'll see the game come out on February 12, 2026.

ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard

Here at ChromaTec, colors are magnets! Well, not exactly. Magnetoid Chromatism — a physical property of the pandimensional realm — is a bit more complex than that. In layperson's terms: Walls attract objects of the same color. All kinds of objects! Like large boxes. Or small boxes. Or large crates. Or super-safe, friendly, decidedly non-murderous WorkerDroids*. (list not exhaustive)

ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard is a first person puzzle shooter about colors. Players use the titular ChromaGun to paint walls and droids, and droids are magnetically attracted to walls of the same color. Between deadly floor tiles, angry droids, and subtractive color-mixing, players get to solve tricky logic puzzles wrapped in a comedic story about friendship, redemption, and the multiverse.

A one-of-a-kind tool – The ChromaGun: Wield the titular "ChromaGun," a versatile paint-gun used to shoot primary colors onto surfaces and objects, mixing them to manipulate the environment

Wield the titular "ChromaGun," a versatile paint-gun used to shoot primary colors onto surfaces and objects, mixing them to manipulate the environment Magnetoid Chromatism: Master the key mechanic of "Magnetoid Chromatism" – a proprietary concept where Droids and other objects are magnetically attracted to walls of the same color.

Master the key mechanic of "Magnetoid Chromatism" – a proprietary concept where Droids and other objects are magnetically attracted to walls of the same color. Multiverse Puzzles: Travel through time and space across different dimensions and parallel universes, each introducing new physics and increasingly complex mechanics.

Travel through time and space across different dimensions and parallel universes, each introducing new physics and increasingly complex mechanics. State of the art accessibility: Pixel Maniacs developed a unique accessibility game mode overlaying symbols on colored objects to help color blind players to enjoy the game too! With this well thought feature, ChromaGun 2 Dye Hard won the Horizon Award for Technical Innovation at GG Bavaria 2025!

