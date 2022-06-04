Circadian City To Receive Major Update This August

Explore the streets of Circadian City, interacting with residents and forging friendships with a diverse cast of characters. Deepen bonds with newfound friends while chatting about shared passions over coffee, poring over literature at the library, or spending time taking a leisurely stroll around the park. Keep stress levels low by seeking out new and exciting opportunities outside of the nine-to-five grind because life begins when the work day ends.

Return home from a gratifying day and drift into the Dreamworld, a surreal playground filled with endless possibilities, each evening. Unconstrained by the laws of reality, life in the Dreamworld has a bit more flair. Become a farmer, rancher, miner, or even a professional gamer while exploring the subconscious realm on a path to uncover the player-character's true passion. Stumble upon mysterious creatures and random encounters along the way, but don't be surprised if the nocturnal meetings feel familiar. Each dream is molded and shaped by stress levels, need fulfillment, and the tasks accomplished during the waking hours.

Build a character based on more than 36 perks, and archetypes like The Impatient and The Creative in the v.8 update. The Impatient is guided by a high motivation to work hard during the day, but struggles to concentrate during the Dreamworld exploration. Conversely, The Creative's impressive imagination allows visionary thoughts to shape the Dreamworld but struggles to find motivation and happiness during the day. Manage basic needs including hunger, energy, and motivation throughout the day by nourishing the player-character's body with appropriate foods and leading a low-stress lifestyle while developing new interests along the way. Spend the evening upgrading personality traits, crafting dreamy items, and building each night in the Dreamworld.