Cities: Skylines II Reveals Details On Zones & Signature Buildings

Paradox Interactive dropped a new trailer and a blog today for Cities: Skylines II, going over the joys of zoning and more.

Paradox Interactive released new information today about Cities: Skylines II, as the latest blog and video go over Zones and Signature Buildings. The new blog breaks down the wide range of zone types and signature buildings you can make to create more realistic cities, with a wide range of residential and industrial zones. You'll have a world of options this time around, especially with the new option for mixed-use zones, giving you extra flexibility in your own city. You can read a snippet of the blog below and check out the video accompanying it.

"The zoning tools feature the familiar options: Fill, Marquee, and Paint tools. The Fill tool fills all the continuous zoning cells with the selected zone type. The Marquee tool allows you to select a rectangular area of any size and fill that with the selected zone type. And the Paint tool makes it possible to create very specific zoned areas painting one cell at a time. Want to create separate 2×2 residential zones? With the Paint tool, you can!"

"De-zoning no longer has a separate tool in Cities: Skylines II, as you can de-zone any zone type by pressing the right mouse button while you have any of the zoning tools active. While the Fill tool is active you can de-zone an entire continuous area. With the Marquee tool, you can de-zone any type of rectangular area. And with the Paint tool, you can de-zone cell-by-cell. Changing the zone type is also easier and faster as it no longer requires you to first de-zoning the previous zone type before adding the new one."

"As a new feature, the zoning tools are able to zone buildings from different architectural themes. When starting a new city, one of the first options is to choose the theme for the city. A theme dictates the buildings' visual style, street markings, and roadside props as well as the look of service vehicles. With the zoning tool themes you can zone buildings from both available architectural styles: North American and European. A European city can feature North American style buildings and vice versa."

