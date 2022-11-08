Cities: Skylines Will Be Getting Ten World Tour Content Packs

Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order have revealed ten new content packs coming to Cities: Skylines as they are going on a World Tour. This will essentially be a series of updates and releases for the game, some free and some paid DLC, which will add different regions from around the globe as options to make your city. The content drops will start on November 15th, as you'll see Heart of Korea and Skyscrapers, two Radio Stations, and a free update. Followed by the next set on December 13th with Financial Districts (a new "mini-expansion" from Colossal Order) which comes with a new map pack and a third radio station. Ou can read more about them from the devs below.

"Cities: Skylines 'World Tour,' will continue in 2023 with Africa in Miniature, a Content Creator Pack created in collaboration with independent Nigerian developers, and, of course, its own radio station. Players can look forward to each unique Cities: Skylines release for a virtual trip around the world:

Heart of Korea Content Creator Pack by Elvis: Inspired by a South Korean metropolis, this pack introduces 60 assets, including service buildings, growables, and unique structures. Heart of Korea releases on November 15 for a suggested retail price of 5.99 USD / 4.79 GBP / 5.99 EUR. The "K-Pop" Radio Station will also release at the same time for a suggested retail price of 3.99 USD / 2.89 GBP / 3.99 EUR.

Africa In Miniature: Created in collaboration with independent Nigerian content creators Emmanuel Bassey and Setonji "Prince Set" Hotonu. This Content Creator Pack allows you to tour Africa's exceptionally varied architecture and vibrant colors. Influenced by Cameroon's diverse geography (and borrowing the name of the actual "Africa in Miniature" as it's known all over the world), Africa in Miniature introduces more than 40 buildings inspired by existing urban masterpieces and the region's unique architectural concepts.