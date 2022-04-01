Cities: VR Will Come To VR Platforms In Late April

Fast Travel Games revealed this week that they have confirmed a release date for Cities: VR across multiple platforms this month. The city builder will be coming out on April 28th, 2022, and will give you the ability to basically design things however you want in a 3D environment. What's more, the game will add in multiple free updates over time along with a post-launch expansion on the way. You can check out more below along with the latest trailer.

Cities: VR will give management fans and upstart urban planners the chance to live out their architecture and civil engineering dreams in a virtual world by simulating bustling neighborhoods, streets and buildings in all-new ways. Playing mayor has never been more intuitive, with the opportunity to handle your city's economics, emergency services, education and entertainment by building and managing your city in an interactive landscape… With precise and tactile feedback, as well as a palette of easy to use tools, players can enjoy a specially designed control system that encourages productive creativity.

With a never before seen level of immersion, Cities: VR will allow players to see their skylines shoot up from an expansive bird's eye view, or become part of their cities and watch them come alive from building level. After all, a mayor should be able to observe their citizens in real time, seeing new neighborhoods emerge from hard work and thoughtful design. Cities: VR is a more intimate and focused city management simulation than its predecessor, and isn't a direct port of Cities: Skylines. VR does not allow for the size and scale the PC version offers, choosing to emphasize more intimate experiences set in smaller areas. Some features PC players have grown accustomed to, such as terrain editing and natural disasters, are not part of Cities: VR. However, just as the PC game has been continually updated throughout its history, Fast Travel plans to add additional content and features to Cities: VR over time.