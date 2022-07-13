Citizen Sleeper Will Receive Free FLUX DLC Later This Month

Fellow Traveller revealed a new DLC will be coming to Citizen Sleeper, as players will be able to experience FLUX in a couple of weeks. This is a completely free update for the game from developer Jump Over The Age, and what looks to be the first episode of a series of episodes that will tell a greater story within the game after you've already learned the basics. What kind of story they plan on telling is still unknown as even the info below doesn't exactly paint an entirely clear picture of what's to come. But its pretty safe to say things are going to be getting really good very soon. You can play the new content when it drops on July 28th.

Pressures in the Helion system have brought the first ships of a refugee flotilla to Erlin's Eye. You will meet and help those that get on-station before the quarantine locks them out. FLUX will kick off a new overarching storyline that plays out across all three episodes, expanding on the wider narrative of the Helion System, the star system in which the Eye orbits. The storyline will also introduce a number of new characters, the first of which is Eshe, captain of the Climbing Briar. A stubborn and driven spacer, Eshe's fate becomes tangled up in that of the flotilla. Her story will challenge the player to choose how to deal with a growing crisis that could threaten the entire station.

In FLUX, you'll also cross paths with Peake, the second member of the Climbing Briar's crew. They have a cooler head than their captain, and an ability to disappear when necessary. The player will get to know more about them as they work to make a plan to get much needed relief through the quarantine to the refugee flotilla.