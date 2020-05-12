Civilization VI Is Getting A New Frontier Pass This Month

*New game mode requires the Gathering Storm expansion to play.

**New game mode requires either the Rise and Fall or Gathering Storm expansions to play.

***New leader requires Rise and Fall expansion to play.

EXCLUSIVE BONUS: TEDDY ROOSEVELT AND CATHERINE DE MEDICI PERSONA PACKS

Two of Civilization VI's leaders are transformed with a new look and new abilities when you lead America and France! "Rough Rider Teddy" excels at keeping the peace on his home continent, and "Magnificence Catherine" can use Luxuries to overwhelm the world with Culture and Tourism. Each Persona Pack contains a brand new take on a favorite leader, with a new leader model and background, new gameplay bonuses, and an updated agenda that reflect the changes to the leader's personality. The Persona Packs are available exclusively to owners of the New Frontier Pass and will be delivered with the second add-on pack.