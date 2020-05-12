Civilization VI Is Getting A New Frontier Pass This Month

Firaxis Games announced today that they would be giving Civilization VI a brand new Frontier Pass with tons of content on the way. The announcement was made by the devs in the video you see below, detailing how the pack would work out as you'll be getting content until March 2021. We have the complete details for you below to read up on as you're getting a little something new in every category, along with a couple of updated leaders who will make revisiting them an interesting time. The New Frontier Pass be available on May 21st, 2020.
Continue your quest to build your greatest empire with the Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass, featuring eight new civilizations and nine new leaders, and a variety of new gameplay content, including six new game modes. Delivering six DLC packs on a bimonthly basis from May 2020 to March 2021, the New Frontier Pass includes:
PACK 1: MAYA & GRAN COLOMBIA PACK
Available May 2020. Adds two new civilizations and leaders, one new game mode*, new City-States, Resources, and Natural Wonders.
PACK 2: ETHIOPIA PACK
Available July 2020. Adds one new civilization and leader, one new game mode**, one new District and two new Buildings.
PACK 3
Available September 2020. Adds two new civilizations and leaders, one new game mode**, new World Wonders, and one new map.
PACK 4
Available November 2020. Adds one new civilization and leader, one new game mode, new City-States, and numerous new Great People.
PACK 5
Available January 2021. Adds one new civilization and two new leaders***, one new game mode, a new District, and two new Buildings.
PACK 6
Available March 2021. Adds one new civilization and leader, one new game mode, new World Wonders, and one new map.
*New game mode requires the Gathering Storm expansion to play.
**New game mode requires either the Rise and Fall or Gathering Storm expansions to play.
***New leader requires Rise and Fall expansion to play.
EXCLUSIVE BONUS: TEDDY ROOSEVELT AND CATHERINE DE MEDICI PERSONA PACKS
Two of Civilization VI's leaders are transformed with a new look and new abilities when you lead America and France! "Rough Rider Teddy" excels at keeping the peace on his home continent, and "Magnificence Catherine" can use Luxuries to overwhelm the world with Culture and Tourism. Each Persona Pack contains a brand new take on a favorite leader, with a new leader model and background, new gameplay bonuses, and an updated agenda that reflect the changes to the leader's personality. The Persona Packs are available exclusively to owners of the New Frontier Pass and will be delivered with the second add-on pack.