Cladun X3 Confirmed For Late September Release

Cladun X3 has been given a release date, as the team confirfmed it will arrive for PC and all three major consoles next month

Compete in a deadly death game set in Arcanus Cella, battling monsters and dodging traps for survival.

Fully customize characters, weapons, dungeons, and music to create your unique RPG experience.

Experiment with six weapon types, ten job classes, and the Magic Circle System for party strategy.

NIS America has confirmed the release date for Cladun X3, as the latest entry in the Cladun series arrives this September. The team confirmed that the title will launch on September 26, 2025, for PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles. No trailer or anything fancy to show off with the announcement, even though there's a ton of videos out there showing off what the game looks like, which is a little disconcerting that everyone else wants to show off this game but not the publisher. For now, enjoy one of those videos here!

Cladun X3

Villains from near and far have been summoned to Arcanus Cella to participate in a cutthroat death game in the name of achieving world peace. You are one of those villains. To survive this dangerous death game, you'll need to power up your strength and venture into the depths of mysterious dungeons. Conquer floors teeming with ferocious monsters, avoid deadly traps, and make evil allies to aid in your journey. Do you have what it takes to become the ultimate evil?

Cladun X3 is the latest entry in the Cladun series of pixel action RPGs where everything from characters to their weapons and even music is fully customizable. Players can choose from six different weapon types and 10 different jobs to conquer the dungeons of Arcanus Cella. Recruit custom characters to join your cause and use their power to enhance a single unit with the Magic Circle System, a unique system to the Cladun series. Each job has their own stats, preferred weapons, and Magic Circles to try!

