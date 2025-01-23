Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Kepler Interactive, Sandfall Interactive

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Announces April Release Date

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has an official release date, as the team revealed the game will be released on PC and consoles in late April

Article Summary Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launches on PC, PS5, and XSX|S on April 24, 2025.

Engage in a JRPG evolution, blending real-time actions with turn-based combat.

Join Expedition 33 to thwart the Paintress and stop the cycle of death.

Explore stunning realms, uncover secrets, and discover hidden quests.

During the Xbox Developer Direct this morning, Kepler Interactive and Sandfall Interactive announced the official release date for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The team confirmed on the livestream that the game will arrive on PC via Steam, as well as PS5 and XSX|S on April 24, 2025. Along with the news came a brand new trailer, which we have for you here, as we now wait the next three months for it to arrive.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Once a year, the Paintress wakes and paints upon her monolith. Paints her cursed number. And everyone of that age turns to smoke and fades away. Year by year, that number ticks down and more of us are erased. Tomorrow she'll wake and paint "33." And tomorrow we depart on our final mission – Destroy the Paintress, so she can never paint death again. We are Expedition 33. In this evolution of JRPGs, real-time actions enhance the heart of turn-based combat. Craft unique builds for your Expeditioners that fit your playstyle via gear, stats, skills, and character synergies. Open an active dimension in combat – dodge, parry, and counter in real time, chain combos by mastering attack rhythms, and target enemy weak points using a free aim system.

With only one year left to live, join Gustave, Maelle, and their fellow Expeditioners as they embark upon a desperate quest to break the Paintress' cycle of death. Follow the trail of previous expeditions and discover their fate. Get to know the members of Expedition 33 as they learn to work together against impossible odds. Explore an enchanting realm populated by surreal adversaries. Wander through breathtaking landscapes, from the Island of Visages to the Forgotten Battlefield, discovering secrets and hidden quests along the way. Find allies of fortune in creatures of legend and recruit special companions, access new travel methods and discover secret areas in the World Map.

