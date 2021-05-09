Can Magic: The Gathering's Curling Problem Be Solved, Or Reversed?

For the past few years, Wizards of the Coast's premier trading card game, Magic: The Gathering, has had a major quality control problem. In places with dry humidity levels, foil Magic cards have been subject to terrible degrees of curling. This came to its worst point yet with the Commander Legends expansion set back late last year, and nobody really knows what to do about this on a consumer level. Wizards of the Coast as a company seems to be trying to fix this, but they can't solve foil cards that have already curled. What can we do?

Well, there's always the possibility of putting the cards into a climate of higher humidity, or at least a simulation of such a climate. Twitter user and YouTuber SaffronOlive has suggested that to fix a curled foil card, not to mention stopping one from curling further, collectors will want to place their curled "Pringles" into a deck box with a humidity packet with a level of somewhere between 55% and 76% humidity, depending on your intent.

Taking a closer look at this idea, it may or may not work based on the humidity of the surroundings of the collection. Also, as one YouTube viewer puts things, this may be the end of the last thing that could incentivize Wizards of the Coast to actively look for a reversal to the curling issue.

Nevertheless, no matter the hottest new "fix" to this problem, the curling situation will not be truly rectified with Commander Legends and as such, some cards will be in disrepair for the long haul. Do you agree with this assessment? Let us know in the comments below!