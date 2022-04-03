Classic-Style RPG Anuchard Is Coming Out On April 21st

Freedom Games and developer stellarNull revealed this past week that the classic-style RPG Anuchard will be coming out later this month. This game harkens back to the PS1 era of titles as you will be playing in a land with an ancient history that has come back to haunt them as you will take on the role of a heroic legend known as the Bellwielder to try and save it. You can check out more about it below as it will drop onto PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store as well as for Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles on April 21st, 2022.

Orchard, known for its close-knit community in a quaint farming village, slowly crumbles. Many integral citizens have been lost to the mysterious underground dungeons underneath the peaceful town. As the population dwindles, the remaining inhabitants hold out hope for legends prophesying a dauntless hero destined to wield the powerful Audros Bell. Emerge as one of the great Bellwielders and take on the noble duty of restoring Orchard's lost souls trapped underground. Follow the guidance of fallen Bell Spirits to journey deep into derelict caves and conduits full of brain-testing puzzles. Swing the Audros Bell in fast-paced, classic action RPG combat to knockback monsters and release the souls they've claimed.

Hurl environmental elements at fiendish foes taking advantage of their weaknesses and brutalize bosses to release crystallized spirits of ruined adventurers. Return to town after each conquest to return key members back to the community like chefs, farmers, herbalists, and more specialists who can help rebuild the village. Collect pieces of ancient technology, called Spires, to assist in combat and create life-replenishing recipes to upgrade the hero's stats. Build relationships around town throughout the main storyline to learn of the fabled guardians of old. Uncover the revelations of what truly befell Orchard and the world at large.