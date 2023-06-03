Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Absolutely Games, Classified: France ’44, Team17

Classified: France '44 Will Be Released Sometime Later This Year

Team17 confirmed their new World War II game Classified: France ’44 is being released for PC and modern consoles later in 2023.

Team17 and Absolutely Games revealed their latest game on the way, with the World War II turn-based tactics title Classified: France '44. The game has been inspired by the untold story of the Jedburghs, which if you aren't aware of the tale, were a group of Allied special forces who were dropped behind enemy lines to help out Resistance groups working across Northern France. Over the course of several months, they aided in many missions to weaken the German forces occupying the country ahead of the Normandy landings on D-Day. The game will be released for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 sometime this year, but for the time being, enjoy the latest trailer.

"Classified: France '44 features a series of evolutionary gameplay mechanics for the turn-based tactical genre, including a much greater emphasis on the use of stealth to complete missions, an enhanced overwatch ability that provides further tactical options, and an engaging morale-based combat & suppression system that means every shot matters."

Engage in tactical realism: Combined with tactical stealth play, enemy engagements are designed to replicate real-world military strategy, with combat relying on suppressing opponents with morale damage, then flanking pinned targets to finish the job

Combined with tactical stealth play, enemy engagements are designed to replicate real-world military strategy, with combat relying on suppressing opponents with morale damage, then flanking pinned targets to finish the job Discover an untold story: Follow a campaign based on the heroic exploits of the Allied special forces and French Resistance factions ahead of the Normandy landings, as you lead a unique and memorable team with their own skills, politics, and personalities

Follow a campaign based on the heroic exploits of the Allied special forces and French Resistance factions ahead of the Normandy landings, as you lead a unique and memorable team with their own skills, politics, and personalities Define D-Day's success : In the game's non-linear and highly replayable campaign, gain the trust of disparate political factions, manage your growing team, face challenging dilemmas, and ultimately, raise a Resistance force that will make or break the D-Day landings

: In the game's non-linear and highly replayable campaign, gain the trust of disparate political factions, manage your growing team, face challenging dilemmas, and ultimately, raise a Resistance force that will make or break the D-Day landings Fight on: Classified: France '44 will include a mission editor for the community to craft and share missions using the very same tools that the game itself was built in (PC only) and upcoming DLCs

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!