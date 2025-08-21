Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: clue, Clue: Godzilla, godzilla, Toho International

Clue Goes Full Kaiju With Godzilla's Own Version Of The Game

Get ready to run in terror on your kitchen table, as Clue is getting the Godzilla treatment in an all-new edition arriving next month

Article Summary Clue: Godzilla brings a kaiju-sized twist to the classic board game, launching in September for $45.

Players race to rescue Minilla before Godzilla destroys the world, solving new mysteries on a custom game board.

Uncover which shadowy group and monster are behind Minilla’s kidnapping and where he’s being held hostage.

Includes unique game pieces, action cards, and features for 2–6 players ages 8+, blending mystery and monster fun.

The Op Games and Toho International have come together for a monster of a collaboration, as we're getting a Godzilla-themed version of Clue. Aptly called Clue: Godzilla, the game puts a different kind of challenge into the mix, as you have to find Mionilla on the board before the King of Monsters comes to destroy everything. You'll do so by collecting clues like you would any game of Clue, only you're trying to find out who is holding them hostage, what group organized it, and where they're being kept. We have more details below as the game will be released in September for $45.

Clue: Godzilla

Clue: Godzilla challenges players to outwit Godzilla in a race to save the world! In this iconic crossover, Minilla has gone missing, and it's up to you to find Godzilla's son and solve the ultimate kaiju mystery before the "King of Monsters" unleashes global destruction. WHO is holding Minilla hostage—Rodan, Gigan, or another colossal creature? WHAT shadowy group orchestrated the kidnapping—the Xiliens, the Kilaaks, or a more sinister force? And WHERE is Minilla being kept—Monster Island, Seatopia, or somewhere else entirely? This epic twist on the classic Clue game lets 2–6 players (ages 8+) step into the roles of fearless analysts, gathering clues, making daring accusations, and racing to uncover the truth.

The game features a robust set of components, including a custom game board, analyst movers and personality cards, Kaiju movers, inquiry cards, action cards, a pad of custom clue sheets, collectible tokens, dice, and a rulebook, everything needed to immerse yourself in the Kaiju world. Clue: Godzilla blends nostalgic mystery-solving with thrilling monster movie action. Whether you're a lifelong Godzilla fan or new to the kaiju universe, it's a battle of wits and deduction that will keep everyone on the edge of their seat.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!