Coffee Talk Tokyo Reveals Spring 2026 Release Date

Coffee Talk Tokyo finally has been given a release date, as we'll see the cozy cafe story-based title be released next Spring

Article Summary Coffee Talk Tokyo launches spring 2026 on PC and all major consoles, bringing cozy storytelling to Tokyo.

Step into a late-night Tokyo café as a barista, serving drinks that shape unique branching storylines.

Meet a brand-new cast of humans and fantastical beings, with enhanced drink-making and latte art tools.

Enjoy a chill lo-fi soundtrack by Andrew "AJ" Jeremy and experience rich localization in nine languages.

Indie game developer and publisher Chorus Worldwide Games, along with Toge Productions, have finally confirmed the release date for Coffee Talk Tokyo. The team dropped a new trailer today, showing off more of the game's unique stories and characters, as you'll cross the Pacific to one of the most lively cities on the planet for a new cozy cafe experience. With the trailer, the team confirmed that the game will launch on PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles, on March 5, 2026. For now, enjoy the trailer here!

Coffee Talk Tokyo

Set in a late-night café in Tokyo, Coffee Talk Tokyo invites players to step into the role of the barista, brewing drinks that warm the hearts of humans and fantastical beings alike. Each cup influences the tone of every conversation, revealing the stories, dreams, and struggles of a completely new cast of characters. Players can experiment with both hot and cold drinks, enhance their latte art with sprinkle stencils, and explore Tomodachill, an in-game social feed that unlocks hidden insights into their customers' lives. The experience is wrapped in a chill lo-fi soundtrack by Andrew "AJ" Jeremy, returning composer from Coffee Talk and Coffee Talk Episode 2, blending calm jazz and soft beats inspired by Tokyo's summer nights.

New café, new stories – Meet an all-new cast of characters in a reimagined setting inspired by Tokyo's nightscape.

– Meet an all-new cast of characters in a reimagined setting inspired by Tokyo's nightscape. Serve and connect – Craft drinks that shape conversations and influence branching storylines.

– Craft drinks that shape conversations and influence branching storylines. Enhanced creativity – Master new latte art tools, including sprinkle stencils for personalized designs.

– Master new latte art tools, including sprinkle stencils for personalized designs. Tomodachill social feed – Discover clues and connections that reveal new dialogue options.

– Discover clues and connections that reveal new dialogue options. Lo-fi soundtrack by Andrew "AJ" Jeremy – A fresh collection of relaxing tracks capturing the rhythm of city life.

– A fresh collection of relaxing tracks capturing the rhythm of city life. Full localization – Available in nine languages: English, Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese, Korean, French, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

