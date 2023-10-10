Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: SS3 Son Goku SPR

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's latest set Critical Blow features Super Saiyan 3 Son Goku on a gold-stamped, holographic Special Rare.

Bandai has released the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. This expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga with a specific focus on the Evil Saiyan Cumber. Today, let's take a look at another Special Rare from the Multi-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

This is yet another card inspired by Fusion Reborn. This card shows Goku, in the Afterlife, using his Super Saiyan 3 form. This form is an energy drainer, which famously made Goku's single day resurrected on Earth during the Buu Saga end more rapidly, as even his time was eaten up by this intense transformation. This form was once thought to be the peak of Saiyan power in the Dragon Ball universe, but both the non-canon timeline material and the canonical Dragon Ball Super have revealed more powerful transformations since. Now, Super Saiyan 3 is thought of as a skippable form due to its massive drain of energy.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series.

