Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Emergency, Sixteen Tons Entertainment

Emergency Releases New Trailer Along With Open Beta

Check out the latest trailer for the strategic RTS game Emergency as you can plan an open beta for the game right now.

Indie game developer and publisher Sixteen Tons Entertainment released a new trailer this week for Emergency, along with a new open beta of the game to be played. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a real-time strategy title in which you will control several local services to aid in relief whenever emergencies come up. The team is looking to test the game out, which is why they launched a new Open Beta this week for people to come in and do their best to see how it plays out. You can take part in the open beta via the game's Steam page. Enjoy the latest trailer below!

"Ready to start your shift and save the world with your fellow commanders? Rally your rescue team to fight chaos and save the city from disaster. Time is running out, and every decision counts when innocent lives are at stake. Emergency is a co-op real-time strategy game all about saving lives. In a fight against time and chaos, players join forces to coordinate rescue missions. As an incident commander you face fires, injured civilians, criminals, high-voltage accidents, and other adrenaline-inducing challenges. Dive into the world of Emergency and play with friends or players from all over the world. Team up with up to four other commanders to save your city. Do you have what it takes to seamlessly work together and master the chaos?"

"Take on a multitude of shifts requiring lots of different responses. Lightning storms, freezing cold, blazing heat—weather is always a factor. Start out as a trainee and build your experience until you are ready for even the most challenging of rescue missions. You will have to work closely with your fellow incident commanders to coordinate your units. Mobilize your SWAT trucks, water tenders, ambulances, and more to stay on top of the chaos. The city is counting on you. Use the cards you win at the end of successful shifts to improve your units and unlock new abilities. Level your cards to become an expert in your favorite departments, or become the trusted all-rounder, able to carry any round."

Co-operative real-time strategy with an adrenaline kick

Exciting rescue missions for up to four players

Firefighting, manhunts, accident rescues, and more

Missions in a variety of weather conditions, such as storms, cold, and extreme heat

Versatile rescue vehicles: SWAT trucks, water tenders, ambulances

New content thanks to continuous development

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!