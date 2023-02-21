Colossal Cave Receives New Roadmap Plans For 2023 Colossal Cave has some new additions coming in 2023, as this revitalized edition of a classic PC title is getting some cool content.

Sierra On-Line founders Ken Williams & Roberta Williams, along with Cygnus Entertainment, have revealed a new 2023 roadmap for Colossal Cave. This revitalized version of the classic PC title was released back in January, and already the pair have plans for new content that will carry the game beyond the primary storyline. We have more info on what they have coming up for the rest of 2023 below, along with a new trailer for the game, as we no w sit back and wait for the content to roll in.

The ultimate 3D interpretation of the original text adventure game has released multiple patches since launch, thanks to the welcomed feedback of their loyal community. Cygnus Entertainment plan to continue this support through 2023, with new ports to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in March 2023, and additional quality-of-life additions throughout the year. Some stand-out elements of the roadmap include:

Several development updates improving quality of life, small bugs, and more.

New console ports, including Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in early Spring. PSVR 2, Pico VR, Steam VR, and PlayStation 4 are also in the works.

Upcoming community-focused efforts include:

Giving back to their adventurers with giveaways and a company culture of direct developer-to-player communication.

Connecting with the community both online and off, attending events including Too Many Games, the longest-running video and board game convention on June 23-25, 2023.

Ken and Roberta plan on delving more into the inner workings of Colossal Cave to give their audience a 360 sense of what the game's all about.

Wander into a breathtaking fantasy realm full of magical beings and endless possibilities. Trek through miles of underground labyrinths glittering with gold and gems awaiting discovery. Solve complex puzzles throughout the caverns, collecting priceless treasures and mystical items before returning home at the end of an unforgettable journey.