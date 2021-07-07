Wyrd Games Shows Off New Malifaux Master Title For The Dreamer

Wyrd Games, the tabletop game designers who brought us The Other Side, Through The Breach, and many other games, have clearly been quite hard at work creating alternate titles for Master models within the third edition of Malifaux, their objective-based skirmish wargame. Already, we have seen titles for Sonnia Criid, Kirai Ankoku, and Asami Tanaka, but today we get a chance to see something a bit more… dreamlike than they are. That's right, Wyrd Games has released the stat card for The Dreamer, Insomniac!

The Dreamer, Insomniac, feels like he has a higher learning curve than his traditional, title-less counterpart. There is a lot of juggling of the Control Hand with cards that have been removed from the game entirely, but this seems to mean that The Dreamer, Insomniac can shape his Control Hand the way he wants it, at least for a turn or so, before being able to use it soon thereafter.

Additionally, The Dreamer got a new friend courtesy of Asami Tanaka: Lady Yume, a noppera-bō styled Oni, whose features conceal a drastically different reality.

So, Lady Yume is absolutely grotesque in the creepiest sorts of ways. The visage of this Oni Nightmare is enough to give us absolutely mortifyng shivers. But mechanically, Lady Yume also scares us. According to Wyrd Games' "Waldo's Weekly" article on the above two miniatures:

With both the Nightmare and Oni keywords, Lady Yume will be joining both Asami and Dreamer on the table. In both crews, she provides plenty of utility by positioning her enemies with her Hole in the World Trigger and her Coil Around Prey Bonus Action while also utilizing the unique resources and Place mechanics of her allies, providing card manipulation through her Warp the Veil and From Two Worlds Abilities.

What do you think about this new Dreamer title and/or Lady Yume? Will Malifaux ever be the same after all Masters get new titles? Has Wyrd Games found a wellspring of wonderful new design space? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!