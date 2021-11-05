Pokémon TCG Test Print Blastoise Card Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals with auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such items of a collectible nature, has put a rare test print copy of Blastoise from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This card is especially rare for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is its back face, which is that of a typical card from Magic: The Gathering instead of the Pokémon TCG! Prospective bidders will have until Saturday, November 6th, to place a bid on this amazing and exceedingly rare Blastoise card.

According to the card's auction listing found on Heritage Auctions' website:

The historical significance of the card offered here cannot be overstated as it is a must-have for any collector and/or investor! This is one of the first attempts by Wizards of the Coast to bring the Pokémon Trading Card Game to the English market. Offered is one of three Pokémon Test Print cards that CGC certified in December of 2020, and to add to the desirability, it features one of the most popular Pokémon in the entire series Blastoise! The CGC website showcases in detail the extent to which the company delved into the history and authentication of this card (a link is provided below). The unique features of this card include:

• Magic: The Gathering back.

• Gold Border.

• Foil front.

• Grade EX/NM+ 6.5. Sub-grades: Centering 8.5, Surface 8, Corners 6.5, and Edges 6.5. CGC Trading Cards Certifies Four Extremely Rare Pokemon Test Print Blastoise Cards The artwork on the card is also significant as it was used for the cover of Pokémon Blue, and was done by Ken Sugimori. Again, the historical significance of the card is unquestioned. This is the card that will instantly become the centerpiece of any collection!

If you wish to place a bid on this historic Pokémon TCG auction listing, please kindly remember that you have until Saturday, November 6th, to do so. You can find this card's listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!