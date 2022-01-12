Com2uS Launches New Real-Time Tactical Game Poker Tower Defense

Com2uS has launched a brand new game this week as they have a real-time tactical tower defense game called Poker Tower Defense. The game has a bit of a unique spin to it as you'll be building up your tower based on the resources available to you through games of poker, so everything you acquire is based on RNG with no way to predict what will happen next. You can download for free right now via the Apple Store and Google Play.

Poker Tower Defense is set in the magical Diamond Kingdom, known for its vast diamond mines, and players must defend their land from invasions by enemies who seek to claim their precious gemstones. Acting as Card Masters, players will practice their defensive abilities by battling each other in tournaments and work together in tandem in Duo tournaments. Each Card Master has set their own deck of soldier cards that take part in battle as each hand plays out. Players will then combine the unique abilities of their heroes with the strength of their card soldiers during battle to defeat their opponents. At launch, players will be able to enjoy several game modes, including: Versus Mode: When entering the Arena, players will wager an Entry Fee and will win their opponent's wager upon victory. Players will also be rewarded a chest as their prize.

Challenge Mode: The King Quest Mode features a 50-floor tower that increases in difficulty as players move up the tower. Additionally, the Last Hero Standing Mode allows players to compete against each other within a single day, which will be divided up in 6 Leagues, including Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Titanium, and Diamond.