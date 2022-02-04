Company Of Heroes 3 Releases New Campaign Missions Video

Relic Entertainment and SEGA have released a new video for Company Of Heroes 3 as they go over the way Campaign Missions will work. This is a bit of a change to prior titles in the series as there is a new Dynamic Campaign Map system that adds sandbox gameplay into the system. This will allow you to command the overall war effort as you'll need to apply a broader strategy behind your choices. The video is narrated by Mission Designer David Milne from Relic as he goes over how missions are designed and how they challenge players, showing that a mission can be completed from any side with any amount of units selected. Enjoy the video as we're still waiting to hear about a release date.

The legendary strategy franchise is back! Company of Heroes 3 is the ultimate package of action, tactics and strategy. Take charge in the heat of real-time battle, then command as a General guiding the overall campaign where every decision matters. ​Overwhelm your opponents with new and familiar factions, units, and international Battlegroups. Command ground, air and naval forces and build supply lines to crush enemy advances on the new Dynamic Campaign Map – no two playthroughs are ever alike! Play at your own pace across campaign and skirmish modes before diving into blistering multiplayer action. Discover the untold stories of a stunning Mediterranean theatre, featuring next generation destructible environments, all powered by Relic's proprietary Essence Engine.

Experience the biggest single player campaign in franchise history. The new Dynamic Campaign Map delivers full 'sandbox-style' gameplay, allowing players to command the overall war effort and experience an unprecedented level of strategic choice. ​Establish vital supply lines before deploying rear guard defenses to secure your advance. Launch air and naval strikes to weaken and scatter enemy forces or liberate a nearby town to develop a Partisan spy network. Choose your forces and upgrade your veteran companies to match your playstyle. Meanwhile, the optional Full Tactical Pause feature allows players total control over the pacing of single-player action. Plan your attacks, then effortlessly queue up lethal precision plays that will give you the edge in battle.