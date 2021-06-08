Complete A Slow Discovery Collection Challenge In Pokémon GO

Today at 10 AM local time, the Slowpoke-themed A Very Slow Discovery event will begin in Pokémon GO. As the first event of the new Season of Discovery, it brings Galarain Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, Mega Slowbro, and Shiny-capable wild Slowbro encounters to Pokémon GO. This event will not come with Timed Research, but it will indeed include a Collection Challenge that must be completed before the event ends to claim rewards. As the event has begun in earlier timezones, we can now share with Bleeding Cool readers exactly what this Collection Challenge will ask of Pokémon GO players, and what it will offer as a reward.

The complete A Very Slow Discovery Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO includes the following tasks:

Catch Slowpoke

Catch Galarian Slowpoke

Evolve Slowpoke into Slowbro

Evolve Slowpoke into Slowking

The rewards to be offered in this Pokémon GO challenge include:

3000 XP

30 Ultra Balls

"Slowpoke Forever" Shirt, which is an avatar item exclusive to this event.

The Collection Challenge must be completed and rewards must be claimed by Sunday, June 13th, 2021 at 8 PM. This should be easily doable for Pokémon GO players, as Slowpoke will be spawning in the wild. No matter how slow you move during this event, this seems like something that can be completed in moments.

Stay tuned for a full breakdown of the raid rotation, which will likely be the most exciting aspect of this new event. Snorlax is featured as a Tier Three raid boss, and this marks the first time it has been widely available since Pokémon GO Tour Kanto, which saw its Shiny release. Galarian Slowpoke, which is needed to complete the Collection Challenge, will also be in raids. Bleeding Cool will also post raid guides for featured Pokémon, including Mega Slowbro and Snorlax, throughout the event to help fellow Pokémon GO players assemble teams to take on these bosses.