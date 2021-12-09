Complete List of Winners From The Game Awards 2021

In case you didn't catch any of the winners tonight, we have the rundown of all of the winners from The Game Awards 2021. We have the entire list below of everyone who won something this evening, which you may have missed since they jam pack 7-8 award announcements in-between different commercial spots and game trailers. If you'd like to see the full nominee list, you can check out this link.

The Game Awards 2021: Game of the Year: It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Best Game Direction: Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Best Indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Best Debut Indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Best Narrative: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Best Art Direction: Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Best Score and Music: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)

Best Audio Design: Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Performance: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

The Game Awards 2021 – Games for Impact: Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Best Mobile Game, Presented by Verizon: Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Best VR/AR: Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)

Best Action: Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Best Action/Adventure: Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Best Role Playing: Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Best Fighting: Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)

Best Family: It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Best Sports/Racing: Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Sim/Strategy: Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Multiplayer: It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Most Anticipated, Presented by Prime Gaming: Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

The Game Awards 2021 – Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet: Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Content Creator of the Year: Dream

Best Esports Game, Presented by Grubhub: League of Legends (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete: Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Best Esports Team: Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Best Esports Coach: Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun Best Esports Event: 2021 League of Legends World Championship