Complete Lush Jungle Event Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

A new Alolan Legendary arrives in Pokémon GO today. Tapu Lele, the second Guardian Deity of Alola to release in the game, will arrive in Tier Five raids as part of the Lush Jungle event. Let's take a look at the Lush Jungle raid rotation to determine if any of the raids besides Tapu Lele are worthy of your Battle Pass.

Tier One:

Bellsprout – Shiny can be encountered, standard rate of one in 500

Tangela – Shiny can be encountered, standard rate of one in 500

Sewaddle

Cottonee – Shiny can be encountered, rate is unknown

Compared to the last two Pokémon GO events (Welcome to Alola and the Festival of Colors), this is a poor Tier One selection and indeed a poor raid rotation in general. Of course, Cottonee as the new Shiny is a fine feature, but Cottonee will also be in the wild. Cottonee is a fairly common spawn outside of events so it is unlikely that this will have a rate boosted about one in 500. Also, Cottonee will be appearing more frequently at parks during an event within the event this weekend, so spending passes on it seems ill-advised. Other than Cottonee, Tier One doesn't include anything that would even be in the conversation.

Tier Three

Butterfree

Vileplume

Parasect

Exeggutor

Again, nothing to do here. This is a surprisingly dull raid rotation without even one non-Tier Five raid worth doing. Generally, I can at least suggest one lower-tier raid to do but here, I'm drawing a blank.

Tier Five

Tapu Lele

Stay tuned for a detailed raid guide for Tapu Lele, which is arriving in Pokémon GO for the very first time. Though it is not Shiny-capable, it is of course worth raiding as a brand new Legendary.

Mega Raids:

Mega Charizard – Shiny can be encountered, standard Mega-capable rate of one in 60