Complete Raid Rotation For The Hoenn Celebration Event In Pokémon GO

The Hoenn Celebration Event is now live in Pokémon GO, bringing with it boosted Generation Three spawns, a Rayquaza-themed Timed Research, and a brand new raid rotation hingeing on Kyogre and Groudon. Here, you can explore the full list of available raids as well as our commentary on the Shiny rates of each species. Let's get into it.

The compete Hoenn Celebration Event raid rotation in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Aron – Shiny capable, full odds

Bagon – Shiny capable, full odds

Mudkip – Shiny capable, full odds

Ralts – Shiny capable, full odds

Torchic – Shiny capable, full odds

Treecko – Shiny capable, full odds

I have to be honest here. None of these are worth doing in Pokémon GO because these are all species available in the wild. They don't have an increased Shiny rate in raids, so you have a 1 in approximately 500 chance of getting a Shiny. Save the raid pass for Tier Three.

Tier Three

Absol – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Breloom

Grumpig

Mawile – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Spinda #1 – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Absol, Mawile, and Spinda are all incredible choices. Spinda is in raids for the first time after previously only being available in the "Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a Row" task. Some trainers aren't able to complete this task, so this is definitely a good raid to get after. Spinda also has a higher Shiny chance than most, so get out and get that green drunk bear while you can!

Tier Five

Groudon- standard Legendary Shiny odds of approximately one in 20

Kyogre – standard Legendary Shiny odds of approximately one in 20

Needless to say, these are two of the most desirable Legendaries in Pokémon GO.

Mega Raids

Mega Ampharos – Shiny capable, standard Mega Raid odds of one in approximately 60

Mega Houndoom – Shiny capable, standard Mega Raid odds of one in approximately 60

Mega Venusaur – Shiny capable, standard Mega Raid odds of one in approximately 60

The Mega Raid slate has been cleared, with Venusaur and Houndoom returning and Ampharos debuting for the first time. This is the first new Pokémon featured in Mega Raids since Abomasnow in December, so this is likely to lead to a rare spike in Mega Raid interest.