Complexity Gaming & Miller Lite Form New Diversity Partnership

Complexity Gaming announced this past week they've partnered up with Miller Lite to form a new esports diversity partnership. The two companies plan to introduce a new initiative designed to support diverse gaming communities, as they will work with their roster of talent to create content for of-age gamers, as well as pushing to make sure minority voices in gaming are "heard, welcomed, and supported". As part of this, the two will host a series of special streams that will focus on LGBTQ+, LATINX, women, charitable initiatives, and more. The two will also design a co-branded merchandise capsule, which will pay homage to both company's partnership. You'll be able to snag a jersey, a hoodie, a t-shirt, a hat, and more, all of which will be released online in the coming weeks. Here's a couple of quotes on this new initiative.

"Our relationship with Miller Lite has continued to grow organically well into year three of this partnership," said Bee Yancey, Sr. Director of Partnerships at Complexity Gaming. "We've had great success with Miller Lite creating engaging content and brand activations and look forward to expanding further into merchandise and developing positive social initiatives for the gaming ecosystem." "Miller Lite is a fan of gaming, and we know our fans are too," said James Nanney, Sr. Marketing Manager at Miller Lite. "Complexity has been an incredible partner to help us form meaningful connections amongst this audience the same they would over an ice-cold beer."

It's an interesting partnership that will definitely highlight different voices within the organization. However, the real test will be to see how long they carry the partnership out. Many organizations have come under heavy criticism on social media for doing things like this during certain points of the year. We'll keep an eye on it and see what other plans they have beyond the next few months.