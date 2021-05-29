Conan Exiles: Isle Of Siptah Launches Onto PC & Consoles

Funcom has officially released Conan Exiles: Isle Of Siptah this week on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, as well as on Xbox Game Pass. The game has been in Early Access for the longest time, but now the world of Conan has been fully released for you to dive into. Technically the full game has yet to be released on XGP, what players have right now is the base game, which can get them hyped up and involved with the continuity of the game. But if you happen to have an Xbox Series X/S, good news for you as the game has been optimized for both setups. You can check out more in the trailer down below.

Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah was first released into early access on Steam in September 2020 and has since then undergone massive improvements. The landmass has increased, there are dozens of new points of interest to explore, three new factions of NPCs have settled down on the island, and a new religion has been introduced, allowing players to summon forth an avatar of the spider-god Zath. In addition to the full launch of Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah, the base game was today released on Xbox Game Pass. This makes Conan Exiles available at no further cost to the more than 23 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers around the world.

"We are fortunate to have a huge and vocal community of Conan Exiles players, which has enabled us to focus development on the areas our players deem the most important," says Conan Exiles Project Director Scott Junior. "The result is a massive and vibrant island, with loads to explore, and more freedom to pursue the objectives you enjoy the most. This kind of optimization is precisely what early access should be all about. I'm incredibly proud of what our dev team has been able to achieve during the past 8 months and looking forward to seeing players explore Siptah across all three platforms."