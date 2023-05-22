Conan Exiles Reveals New Season Along With New Content Roadmap Funcom has revealed what the next season of Conan Exiles is going to look like, as we prepare for it to come out in late June.

Funcom dropped a ton of news about Conan Exiles this morning as they revealed a new season on the way, as well as what they have planned for the rest of the year. First and foremost, the team showed off what the next season will look like to a degree as we're getting the Age Of War. This will be a completely free addition of content for the game, as well as some paid cosmetics, all of which will arrive on June 22nd. We also learned that their will be a multi-chapter season, and that they will be releasing several more in the months to come as part of their 2023 calendar. We got more details and images from the devs below.

"Armed with steel rather than sorcery, an ancient empire marches on the Exiled Lands, hungry for gold. The Age of War narrative spans a full-scale military invasion of the Exiled Lands through three major updates, each accompanied by a Battle Pass overflowing with cosmetics. In less than a year, Age of Sorcery has added a massive amount of new free content across three major updates, including the sorcery system, building revamp, attributes overhaul, new encounters, golem shaping, new characters and stories, and a huge Journey System redesign. Now, with the Age of War Roadmap, set your eyes on what's to come."

"In Age of War – Chapter One, collect treasure from across the lands and display it in your private vault, then create and customize your own clan emblem to display it on banners and shields. After Age of War – Chapter One, Conan Exiles will see major additions such as improved and expanded purges, recruitable mercenaries, and upgraded enemy AI, finally culminating in a PvE raid where players strike back at the Stygian invasion. These are the biggest features coming in Age of War, but there is a lot more in the works that will be revealed later."

